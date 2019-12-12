Dyson decides to shelve its EV project, says the project is not commercially viable

British vacuum cleaning specialist company Dyson has decided to shelve its ‘ground-breaking’ plans to manufacture electric vehicles (EVs).

The surprise move by Dyson to discontinue its EV project was revealed by the company’s founder Sir James Dyson in a recent email to the employees. With regard to the reasons behind the move, Sir Dyson said that the company is apprehensive about the commercial viability of the EV project.

Highlighting the fact that the EV project had been shelved because of financial reasons, and not engineering reasons, Sir Dyson said in the email that the team working on the project had “tried very hard throughout the development process.” He also added alongside that the company no longer sees a way to make the EV project “commercially viable.”

As a result of Dyson’s plans to axe the EV project, the whopping £2.5 billion amount which the company has already invested in the project will be rechanneled in the company’s other technology.

Dyson was previously planning to develop and manufacture EVs with unusual design and technology, including extraordinarily big wheels as well as the use of solid-state batteries. The company had said in the past that it plans to start the production of three EVs by 2021. The recent decision to cancel those plans will affect most of the more than 500 employees positioned at the company’s new base at Hullavington Airfield in Wiltshire.