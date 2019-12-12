Porsche and Boeing sign MoU to explore prospects in Urban Air Mobility market

In a recent announcement, German automaker Porsche and US aerospace company Boeing have revealed that they are partnering up for exploring the potential prospects in the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) market, including flying taxis.

According to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Porsche and Boeing, an international team will be created by the two companies for gathering an insight on new mobility applications

Furthermore, the independent new team will also address the diverse aspects of the UAM market. Towards that end, the team will analyze the market potential for premium vehicles as well as possible use cases.

Although no specific timeline has thus far been provided by Porsche and Boeing with regard to the expected launch of an urban air taxi, a concept for a fully electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle (VTOL) is being developed by the two companies, in collaboration with Boeing’s Aurora Flight Sciences. Engineers at two Porsche subsidiaries -- Porsche Engineering Services GmbH and Studio F.A -- are also contributing to the development of the VTOL concept.

In reference to the UAM-related partnership between Porsche and Boeing, Steve Nordlund -- Boeing NeXt’s Vice President and General Manager -- said that the partnership with Porsche unfolds an opportunity for Boeing “to investigate the development of a premium urban air mobility vehicle with a leading automotive brand.”