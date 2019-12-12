Norway: EV chargers replacing gas pumps at several gas stations

With the pace of adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in Norway being the fastest in the world, the gas stations in the country are noticeably getting affected by the move towards electrification.

The widespread use of EVs in Norway has prompted gas stations to consider a change in their business models. With EVs increasingly taking over gas-powered vehicles, some gas stations in the country have either reduced their capacity or have shut down.

Moreover, at several gas stations across Norway, gas pumps have been replaced by EV charging points, in order to cater to the charging requirements of EV drivers. One of the gas stations at which all the gas pumps were replaced by EV chargers in September 2019 was the Circle K at the Aleksander Kielland site in Norway’s capital city Oslo.

Although gas pumps still deliver the core products at the gas stations, the demand for gas and diesel in Norway has already recorded a significant reduction. The reason behind the reduced demand for gas and diesel is that EVs presently account for more than 50% of the new cars sales in the country.

In reference to the rapid transition to EVs in Norway, Christina Bu -- from the Norwegian Electric Vehicle Association -- said that the move heralds “a new era.” Bu further added: “It is a historic milestone that the gas station chains replace fossil fuel pumps with electric chargers.”