FREY reveals prices of new two high-speed full suspension e-bikes --- EX and CC

Electric bicycle manufacturer FREY has revealed that pricing details for its two brand new high-speed full suspension electric bikes --- the FREY EX and the FREY CC models. The two new e-bikes were officially introduced by FREY in September 2019.

At the unveiling of the two new e-bikes, FREY had not disclosed their prices. However, the prices of both the models have now been revealed by the company, which has also claimed that potential buyers have already started ordering the new e-bikes.

According to the pricing information disclosed by FREY for the new EX models, the cost of the entry-level EX Basic model is US $3,380, while the cost of the EX Advanced model is US $3,760, and the top-of-the-line EX Pro model is priced at US $4,010.

FREY has revealed that the EX Basic model is outfitted with one single removable 672 Wh battery, whereas the EX Advanced and EX Pro models are equipped with dual batteries.

Meanwhile, the cost of the FREY CC model, outfitted with one 840 Wh removable battery, is $2,980.

Overall, the new EX and CC models launched by FREY feature the Bafang Ultra motor which is underrated by the manufacturer at 1,000 W and 50 km/h (31 mph). The EX model will largely attract trail riders, while the CC model will apparently be preferred by riders looking for a fast and comfortable commuter e-bike.