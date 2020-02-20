Chinese EV startup Nio planning to introduce new compact e-SUV --- the ‘ES3’

Chinese electric car startup Nio is planning to introduce a new model before the end of 2019. The new model, marking the company’s third vehicle, will be another electric SUV called the ‘ES3.’

According to Nio, the forthcoming ES3 model will be a five-seater compact e-SUV. It is based on the same platform as Nio’s two bigger electric SUVs -- the ES8 and the ES6 -- which will be produced by the company in collaboration with JAC Motor.

The series production of the ES3 compact e-SUV is scheduled to commence at a Beijing factory in the second half of 2020. The target production for the ES3 by Nio for 2020 is 80,000 units, which will subsequently be increased to 150,000 units in 2021.

The technical specifications of the upcoming Nio ES6 e-SUV have not yet been officially disclosed. Nonetheless, reports from China have suggested that the vehicle will have a driving range equal to or more than the 500 km (NEDC) range of the ES6 model. The reported driving range of the ES3 evidently comes against the backdrop of the fact that the ES3 will be smaller and lighter than the ES6, despite the same platform.

Meanwhile, Nio has announced that the ES3 will be positioned as a high-end product above the standard market segment for compact SUVs. The compact SUV segment in China typically ends at approximately 200,000 yuan.