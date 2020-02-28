Hurun Global Rich List Ranks Jeff Bezos, Bernard Arnault and Bill Gates on the top

Hurun Global Rich List has ranks Jeff Bezos as number one spot, followed by Bernard Arnault of fashion and lifestyle company LVMH. Bill Gates has dropped to third position but he has been donating a major part of his wealth for philanthropic projects.

Warren Buffett has been ranked at number 4 with net worth of USD 102 billion. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg ranks number 5 with net worth of $84 billion.

Affordable fashion brand Zara’s founder Armancio Ortega ranks on number 6 with estimated wealth $81 billion. Carlos Slim ranks on number 7 in Hurun Global Rich List.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin ranks at number 8, followed by Larry Page on number 9.

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Steve Ballmer from Microsoft share number 9 ranking with estimated wealth of $67 billion.