Philips Respironics ramps up E30 ventilator with an immediate production of 15,000 units/week

Philips has engaged manufacturing solutions partners Flex and Jabil, as well as other partners, to further expand its hospital ventilator assembly lines and strengthen its supply chain. Flex and Jabil have expertise in medical device technologies, and possess a global industry footprint, as well as a network of certified materials and component suppliers. Flex already produces one of Philips’ other respiratory products.

The assembly lines at Philips’ manufacturing site in Murrysville in western Pennsylvania (US) and at Flex focus on the production of the Philips Trilogy hospital ventilator for invasive and non-invasive ventilation, while the assembly lines at Philips’ site in California (US) and at Jabil focus on the production of the Philips Respironics V60 hospital ventilator for invasive and non-invasive ventilation. The combined hospital ventilator output is projected to increase to 4,000 units per week by the third quarter of 2020.

Philips is working with its suppliers in the US, Europe and Asia to ensure a sufficient and uninterrupted supply of the 650+ different components that are needed for the assembly of Philips’ hospital ventilators. This is the rate-limiting step, and requires the support of all countries involved.

Introduction of Philips Respironics E30 for emergency use to fill the critical hospital ventilation shortage

To further address the pressing need for critical care ventilators, Philips has been working closely with leading respiratory physicians and medical device regulators in the U.S. and other countries to develop a readily available ventilator that fills the critical hospital ventilation shortage.

Designed for large scale production by a team deeply experienced in respiratory care, the Philips Respironics E30 ventilator is optimized to treat patients with respiratory insufficiency. This easy-to-use ventilator offers quick set-up and simple operations allowing healthcare providers with a wide range of skill sets to treat and monitor patients. The Philips Respironics E30 can be used non-invasively, as well as invasively, offering the flexibility to adapt to the treatment needs of patients with COVID-19.