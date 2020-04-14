How to Choose the Best Suitable CBD Products for Natural Treatment of Health Conditions

CBD products have been gaining popularity all over the world in the recent years as many governments have allowed usage of products that are safe for human consumption. CBD is not psychoactive and is safe for human and pet usage. A variety of Cannabidiol products have been launched by companies working in hemp industry and these products have shown positive results in dealing with pain and offering relaxation.

Marijuana should not be confused with the Cannabid sativa plant (allowed for creation of CBD products) as delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is major active ingredient in Marijuana while CBD is not psychoactive. CBD products don’t lead to any effects like euphoria. Hemp has less than 0.3 percent THC and is contains CBD in much higher proportion compared to marijuana.

Companies promoting CBD products have been making health claims about using these products. However, all the health claims and benefits of CBD products should be carefully checked. Natural CBD extract comes in different strength. So while choosing the product, one should be careful in checking the ingredients and strength. Companies producing CBD extracts offer them with 1% strength,2 percent, reaching up to 30 percent strength. The cost of CBD product will depend on the strength of the CBD oil.

CBD oil is also available in few variants like Natural Full Spectrum CBD, Purified Broad Spectrum CBD and Pure CBD with zero THC. Up to 0.3 percent THC has been allowed by various government and health agencies in CBD oil products. Raw full spectrum oil contains all the beneficial cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids. These extracts are usually produced in carrier oils. Hemp seed oil, refined hempseed oil, MCT oil or olive oil. The shelf life of CBD product depends on the carrier oil with products having MCT oil as carrier oil having nearly 2 years shelf life.

Majority of the companies extracting CBD use supercritical CO2 extraction. The demand for CBD products has been growing fast in the United States, Canada and across Europe. While people have been using CBD oil for different health issues, many pet owners have reported excellent results with CBD products on their pets. Companies dealing with pet products have launched many products for pets.

People have been using CBD products for back pain, osteoarthritis and epilepsy. CBD products have been used to deal with stress and anxiety. Many skin care products include CBD extracts. Some people have even claimed that CBD products have helped them quit smoking. As CBD products go mainstream, more research will be conducted on possible use of CBD products.

While CBD products are completely safe, only five percent of the people may see side effects after taking CBD oil or supplements. As per health experts, these people are also having side effects from Advil or Tylenol. When you start taking CBD oil or CBD supplements, please keep your consumption low in the start. CBD oils have been termed as liquid gold by many users but as we know, all that glitters isn't gold, one should be careful while choosing CBD products.

CBD products are available as oil extracts, edibles, creams, capsules, tinctures, gummies and vape pens. However, CBD products should be purchased only from trusted sources as quality of product depends on the integrity of the manufacturer and there are a lot of factor on which the product quality depends.