Casinos Reopen in Deadwood, South Dakota

South Dakota casinos are ready to welcome betting community once again as the lockdowns have been eased. Casino players can return to try their luck in gambling as numerous casinos in Deadwood, South Dakota, have resumed operations after getting permission from the Deadwood City Commission.

The Deadwood City Commission recently voted in favor of allowing local businesses to reopen their gates and resume operations. However, they must follow safety guidelines very strictly in view of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The Deadwood Gaming Association’s executive director Mike Rodman said in a statement that the reopening of the gambling facilities has sent a wave of happiness among punters and gamblers.

Speaking on the topic, he said, “People are just happy the properties reopened. There are people slowly coming back to the properties and dealing with the new policies and procedures for social distancing.”

Caleb Arceneaux, chief executive of LIV Hospitality that runs hotels at Tin Lizzie Gaming

Resort, also expressed happiness, saying their business went well during the reopening and they have also witnessed some hotel occupancy and decent revenue from gambling.

Only those casinos have been permitted to resume operations that agreed to strictly follow government-suggested safeguards, such as there must be a space of two slot machines between players and table games must be limited to 2-4 players. In addition, hand sanitizers and face masks must be available for anyone entering the property.

Around a dozen gaming venues in Deadwood have already reopened their gates for punters and gamblers after COVID-19 lockdown. Many other venues are expected to resume operations by the end of this month. Nearly 70 per cent of casino workers have returned to their jobs, while the full workforce is expected to return within a couple of weeks to come.

The lockdown caused a sharp decline in gambling revenue during the month of March. As per available stats, gaming revenue in March this year declined 20.14 per cent as compared with March 2019. Revenue from slots and table games slumped more than 18 per cent and 44 per cent, respectively. In the last seven days of March, the loss in gaming revenue for Deadwood was more than $1.5 million.