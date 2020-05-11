Oklahoma, Tonkawa Alive Again as Tribal Casinos reopen

Tribal casinos in Oklahoma have once again started operating, albeit with certain safeguards in place to trim down the risk of notorious coronavirus transmission.

The Tonkawa Casino & Hotel, Osage Casino Hotel, and the First Council Casino are among the few local casinos that have come alive after a prolonged lockdown. Byron Bighorse, the chief executive of Osage Casino Hotel, stated that the Oklahoma venue would be reopened in a phased-in approach. Casinos are also closely monitoring government policy changes.

In a newly released statement, Bighorse said, “We are closely monitoring government policy changes, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, government mandates, and public health advancements and will continue to make changes as necessary or appropriate to our protocols and procedures.”

However, all casinos have strictly been asked to follow safety guidelines. For instance, there is limit on the number of guests, and guests must wear face masks and will have to undergo temperature checks before entering the casino. The body temperature checks will be noninvasive as thermal cameras will be used. Any guest or employee with a temperature of over 100 degrees won’t be allowed to enter the casino.

Tonkawa confirmed that it is limiting its capacity to three hundred players at one time. Any guest wishing to gamble in the property will have to briefly lower his/her mask to allow security officers to check them for age and identification.

The Oklahoma venue added that the reopening safeguards at the casino would be quite similar to a safeguards developed by Wynn Resorts. They revised the plan to make it fitting to operations at the Tonkawa Casino.

The Tonkawa Casino added that social distancing and sanitizing of facilities would be followed strictly. The casino stressed in a statement that ensuring strict safety measures like social distancing, making guests to wear masks, sanitizing of facilities and temperature scanning at each and every entrance.

7 Clans First Council Casino, which is owned and operated by Otoe-Missouria Tribe of Indians, announced the reopening of its casino in Newkirk. It will remain open from 2 pm to 2 am every day of the week. However, table games will remain closed for health security reasons. The tribe’s Chilocco Casino has also returned to activity, while the Red Rock, Perry and Paradise Casino will remain closed for some more days to come.