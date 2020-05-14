Las Vegas Casinos can reopen within couple of weeks: MGM Resorts CEO

Las Vegas-based global hospitality and entertainment giant MGM Resorts International informed that Las Vegas is safe to be reopened and some of its casinos can resume operations within a matter of weeks and not months.

Responding to a question in an interview, MGM Resorts’ interim chief executive Bill Hornbuckle expressed an optimistic view, saying that Las Vegas casinos can reopen by the end of this month or sometime in early June.

Hornbuckle added that MGM Resorts International has plans to get at least two casinos in Las Vegas running again within the coming few weeks. He stressed that Las Vegas, the entertainment capital of the world, is ready to welcome guests once again. It may be noted here that Hornbuckle became MGM resorts’ interim chief executive after Jim Murren accelerated his intended resignation from the casino giant to lead Sisolak’s COVID-19 task force.

Expressing optimism regarding Las Vegas’ returning to activity, Hornbuckle said, “If our counts [COVID-19 cases] stay reasonably low and things don’t escalate, we’ll be opening the casinos sometime late this month, first part of June.”

Each and every entertainment facility across Nevada has been put under shutdown since mid of March after Governor Steve Sisolak passed stay-at-home order in a bid to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus that has already claimed thousands of lives and infected millions of people in the United States alone.

The government is now also eager to allow some non-essential businesses to resume operations to provide a much-needed boost to the badly-hit economy, albeit under stern guidelines. Many casino companies have already tabled their proposals for reopening their properties, with claims that they would strictly follow state health department’s guidelines. Meanwhile, the Nevada Gaming Control Board is reviewing plans to allow certain gaming and entertainment properties to reopen their gates for the guests.

As part of precautionary measures, cleaning frequencies will be increased and temperature screenings for employees as well as guests would be conducted daily at all casinos after the shutdown is over. Both workers and guests will have to wear face masks and sanitize their hands frequently. Areas like lobbies, registration desks and entrances to casinos will be clearly marked off to ensure that all individuals keep a safe distance from others.