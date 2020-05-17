Tribal Casino Resorts Foxwoods, Mohegan Sun to miss Memorial Day Weekend

Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun, two of Connecticut’s most popular tribal casino resorts, will not be able to welcome guests on Memorial Day as the entertainment facilities will remain closed due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While some casino resorts have started welcoming gamers and betters in several states across the United States, Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun have decided not to open gates for at least for ten more days. The operators of the two casino resorts have announced that the facilities will remain closed through the Memorial Day weekend. No reopening date has been announced yet.

In a newly released statement, Mohegan Sun said that it had plans to resume operations by the end of current week, but later the casino management changed its mind and decided to keep the casino closed to the public through May 26th, 2020.

Foxwoods has confirmed that it has canceled all reservations until 24th of May but stressed that the entertainment facility will likely not open for Memorial Day.

Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Chairman Rodney Butler said, “Our current plans don’t have a specific opening date… on or before Memorial Day is not likely, given the amount of preparations our team is doing to make Foxwoods a safe environment for team members and guests alike.”

Memorial Day, which is a public holiday in the US, falls on the last Monday of May every year. it is observed in honor of the men and women who died for the sake of the nation while serving the US military. This year, Memorial Day will be on 25th of May.

Those entertainment facilities that have reopened their gates to the public have ensured public safety through measures like sanitization of high-traffic areas like lobbies and registration desks, making hand sanitizers and facemasks available for team members as well as guests and clearly marking off gaming tables to help maintain social distancing. In addition, they have decided to permit only a limited number of guests to enter the facility.

Like any other tribal property, Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun don’t require to stick to state governor’s orders as they are on sovereign territory. But the operators of the two casinos decided to keep their facilities closed through Memorial Day in a bid to help prevent the further spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Connecticut is among 10 of the biggest suffering states due to COVID-19 pandemic in the US. According to available stats, the deadly coronavirus has infected a minimum of 34,855 people in Connecticut, and at least 3,125 of those have already lost their lives.