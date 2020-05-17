Golden Nugget in Lake Charles to reopen its casino floor on May 18

After reopening its hotel, pool and restaurant, Golden Nugget in Lake Charles is now preparing to reopen its casino floor to allow a limited number of gamers to try their luck, the management team of the entertainment giant announced.

Making the much-awaited announcement, Golden Nugget casinos’ owner Tilman Fertitta said the hotel, pool and restaurant of the company were reopened on Friday, while the casino floor will be reopened on coming Monday, 18th of May. Adding that they were eagerly waiting for the time to reopen the facility, he described the development as a step in the direction of getting the company’s employees back to work.

In a press release, Fertitta said, “We have anxiously waited for this reopening and look forward to welcoming the Lake Charles and surrounding communities back to our hotel and casino … This is a step in the right direction to getting our employees back to work.”

The Lake Charles entertainment facility decided to reopen its gates to the public after the Louisiana Gaming Control Board, the gaming regulator in the state, issued strict rules and stern regulations to allow casinos to resume operations in a restricted capacity.

State governments across the US are eager to allow nonessential businesses like casinos to reopen in a bid to provide a much-needed boost to their COVID-19-hit economies. But, at the same time, they are in no mood to take any risk. Thus, they are allowing businesses to reopen in a phased manner with limited capacity. They have also asked businesses to strictly follow rules and regulations, including sanitization of high-traffic surfaces, making arrangements for temperature screenings, and ensuring that team-members as well as guests wear facemasks.

All of Louisiana’s fifteen riverboat casinos and land-based venues have remained closed since 16th of March, after state officials passed stay-at-home order as part of their desperate effort to curb the spread of coronavirus. The lengthy shutdowns affected the entertainment facilities’ revenues very badly. As the facilities opened for merely 16 days in March, the riverboat casinos reported total GGR (gross gaming revenue) of only $72 million, which is 60 per cent down from March last year. Similarly, Harrah’s New Orleans’ GGR slipped 64 per cent over the same period of 16 days in March year-on-year to $10.46 million.