COVID-19 pandemic forces DiamondJacks to close permanently

As an increasing number of Louisiana casinos are coming forward with their reopening plans, DiamondJacks Casino & Hotel has announced its shocking decision to keep its Bossier City venue closed forever.

DiamondJacks’ management revealed that it decided to close the Bossier City riverboat casino permanently because of adverse business circumstances brought forth by the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Blaming the pandemic, Vice President of Finance Diana Thornton stressed that it was not easy for them to take such extreme decision.

In the recently announced decision, Thornton, added, “We have worked diligently to be a valued member of the Shreveport-Bossier City business community. We are saddened for the loss of a longtime business here in Louisiana.”

The announcement of DiamondJacks’ permanent closure surfaced around a couple of months after the entertainment venue, along with all other such venues in Louisiana, closed in response to Governor John Bel Edwards’ corona virus pandemic-induced emergency order. As per records from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board, the casino in question is owned by Peninsula Pacific Entertainment. The same company also owns the Del Lago Casino in New York and is a partner in the Iowa-based Hard Rock Sioux City Casino.

The casino company didn’t reveal how many employees would be affected by the decision of permanently closing the venue. However, the company claimed that all of its employees were notified in advance and they were eligible for applying for unemployment benefits.

Casinos across the nation are itching to reopen but the path to resume full operations will definitely not be easy for them as they will have to curtail their capacity to ensure social distancing. Furthermore, they are required to put a number of strict safeguards in place, such as sanitization of high-traffic areas, asking guests and employees to wear face masks, to prevent a possible second wave of coronavirus.

The Shreveport-Bossier City, which has a population of around 450,000, is one of the major gaming markets in the state. DiamondJacks was one of half dozen riverboat casinos in the area. Of those six riverboat casinos, DiamondJacks was the smallest in terms of revenue and attendance.

DiamondJacks is the second American casino resort to announce its decision of permanent closure due to the coronavirus pandemic that has already claimed more than eighty thousand lives in across the nation. The Nevada-based Lakeside Inn announced its permanent closure last month.