MGM Resorts Las Vegas Casinos announce free parking for all guests

American hospitality and entertainment giant MGM Resorts International has confirmed that its Las Vegas casinos will offer free parking for all guests when they will resume operations.

Once free parking was considered a perk for Sin City travelers, but MGM became the first casino operator in the city to offer this free perk in January 2016. MGM’s parking rates once soared as high as $30 per day for valet at Aria, Bellagio and Vdara. Rates for self-parking hit a high of $18 per day. Now, the same casino company has decided to offer free parking for all guests.

Announcing the decision, the company said, “MGM Resorts is updating many of our offerings as we prepare to welcome guests back, and that includes implementing free parking. We couldn’t be more excited to open our doors and get back to doing what we do best.”

However, the casino major didn’t reveal anything about its future plans. In the newly released statement, it said that it could not say anything about future plans or potential parking changes. The company also could not say anything about whether free parking will be available during special events once they restart operations.

MGM announced its free parking decision just a few days after the casino giant’s interim chief executive officer Bill Hornbuckle said Las Vegas was safe to be reopened and casinos on the Las Vegas Strip could reopen by the end of May or sometime in early next month.

Casino resorts are among the worst-hit businesses due to corona virus pandemic-induced shutdowns. All casinos across the United States were forced to close their doors in March this year after federal as well as state government authorities issued “stay at home” orders to prevent the deadly virus from spreading further. Hard-hit casinos are struggling to reopen and resume operations to support their team-members and local economies. Almost all casinos have suffered hefty losses during the prolonged lockdown.

When MGM Resorts International had decided to discontinue free parking in 2016, a number of other casino operators on the Las Vegas Strip had followed suit. Caesars Entertainment, the second-largest casino operator on the Las Vegas Strip, for instance put an end to free parking in March 2017. However, it is unclear whether Caesars Entertainment and other casino operators will once again follow suit to make parking free for all guests once they resume operations.