Caesars Palace and Flamingo to be Caesars Entertainment’s first Las Vegas casinos to reopen

It is still unclear exactly when Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will allow nonessential businesses to reopen, but casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corporation has announced that its two Las Vegas properties will be the company’s first to reopen when the governor passes the much-awaited order.

As per a newly released press report, Caesars Entertainment said that its flagship casino Caesars Palace and the Flamingo Las Vegas casinos will resume operations on the date and time Nevada governor’s office will establish. Besides gaming, the two entertainment facilities will offer hotel rooms, outdoor swimming pools and dining venues to guests.

However, the casino operator stressed that all amenities at the two entertainment properties will stick to state guidelines and regulations related to its reopening plan in wake of corona virus pandemic. That includes sanitizing high traffic areas like registration desks and observing social distancing by clearly marking off areas like gaming tables.

Apart from the two casino resorts in Las Vegas, the company expects its retail and food options in the LINQ Promenade to resume operations. The reopening plan is in line with what the company’s chief executive Tony Rodio said last week.

Speaking on the topic, Mr. Rodio said, “Reopening Las Vegas in a phased approach will be a significant milestone for Caesars Entertainment as the country continues to emerge from this necessary closure period. We are excited to welcome guests and our employees back to our properties.”

Expressing hope that business conditions would allow the company to reopen more of its entertainment properties in near future, Mr. Rodio added that the company was grateful for the efforts of those who are fighting on the front lines to address health emergency caused by the notorious corona virus, which has thus far infected millions of Americans, leaving more than one hundred thousand dead.

Caesars Entertainment’s Nevada casinos and resorts suspended operations on 17th of March this year after Gov. Sisolak passed “stay-home” order in a bid to prevent the further spreading of corona virus that many believe originated in China and gradually spread to other parts of the world.

To attract guests during the initial reopening phase, Caesars Entertainment will offer free self-parking at its Las Vegas casinos. However, the company revealed nothing about resort fees. Caesars Entertainment is the second-largest casino operator on the Las Vegas Strip, where the company owns or operates a total of nine casinos. Like many other parts of the nation, Las Vegas Strip will be opened in phases based on customer demand.