Point Place and two other Upstate New York casinos to reopen June 10

Three Upstate New York casinos, namely Bridgeport’s Point Place Casino, Verona’s Turning Stone Resort Casino, and Chittenango’s Yellow Brick Road Casino, have announced their plans to resume operations on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

All the three aforementioned Upstate New York casinos are owned by the Oneida Nation Tribe, and have been closed since mid of March due to corona virus pandemic that has already claimed thousands of lives in the United States. It is interesting to note here that Turning Stone Casino and the two other casinos owned by the Oneida Nation Tribe were the first tribal casinos in the state to discontinue their gaming operations in wake of COVID-19 outbreak, and they will also be the first to reopen.

The casino operator however, stressed that the three entertainment properties would not restore full operation as the initial reopening would be part of a multi-phased approach to return to normal business. The operator added that the casinos would do their best to ensure health and safety of guests as well as team members.

Announcing the reopening plans, a spokesperson for the Oneida Nation Tribe said, “This initial reopening is part of a multi-phased approach to restore full operations at the Oneida Indian Nation’s award-winning New York properties, with a focus on the health and safety of guests and employees.”

The Oneida Indian Tribe’s determination to open its casinos on 10th of June must be accompanies by careful monitoring of casinos and strict safeguards. The casinos will have to sanitize all high-traffic areas and ask their guests as well as workers to wear facemasks. Certain areas like gaming tables will have to be clearly marked off to ensure social distancing.

Like many other businesses, casinos have suffered heavy losses during corona virus pandemic-induced shutdown. Now, they are itching to resume operations. However, health authorities and many state governors have expressed their concerns, saying reopening of non-essential businesses like casino resorts could cause a second wave corona virus pandemic. New York City has suffered thousands of infections and deaths caused by corona virus.

Unlike commercial casinos, gaming properties owned by Native American Tribes don’t have to follow state orders because they enjoy sovereignty. New York’s many commercial casinos, including Tioga Downs, Empire City and Resorts and Resorts World Catskills, have not be permitted by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to reopen. But the tribal casinos are legally permitted to reopen whenever they desire.