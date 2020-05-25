Wynn Resorts Casino earns high marks for enhanced sexual misconduct policies in Massachusetts

Paradise, Nevada-based Wynn Resorts has earned high marks in a report prepared by a law firm hired by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) to evaluate the casino operator’s efforts and policies to curb sexual misconduct.

The law firm Miller & Chevalier spent considerable time to prepare a 127-page report on Wynn resorts’ chief executive Matt Maddox and his executive team’s efforts to limit sexual misconduct at the Encore Boston Harbor entertainment property and across the company.

The report stated that Wynn’s commitment to limit sexual misconduct is reflected in some of the changes that the company has already implemented. The law firm then reviewed the report with the state gaming commission on its monitoring of Mr. Maddox and his team in the casino operator’s willingness to deal with sexual misconduct cases.

The Encore Boston Harbor, the company’s first US integrated resort outside of Las Vegas, was slapped with a record fine of $35 million in June last year. The fine was imposed after the company was found guilty of covering up sexual misconduct allegations against founder and former Chairman Steve Wynn.

The watchdog also imposed a penalty of $500,000 directly against Mr. Maddox, along with the requirements that he and team of executives will be monitored by the law firm Miller & Chevalier at the company’s expense. The monitoring resulted in an expense of $830,000, far above the originally estimated figure of $575,000.

The law firm said Mr. Maddox appeared fine with the required monitoring. It stressed that the gaming business is always under the watch by customers, employees or regulators. The law firm interviewed a number of employees and customers of the resort before preparing the report.

Encore Boston Harbor was opened to the public in June 2019 and it quickly became the highest-grossing entertainment venue in the Bay State. However, it failed to realize its aim to generate $800 million in gross gaming revenue (GGR) within the first year as the property was forced to shut down in mid-March by the corona virus pandemic.

The state gaming regulator has repeatedly reviewed casinos’ reopening plans, and decided to extend the closure period at least three times. Meanwhile, industry observers have said that Bay State casinos will likely be the last to reopen in the United States.