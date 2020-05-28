Virginia’s Hard Rock Bristol Casino proposal receives positive feedback from area residents

The proposed Hard Rock Bristol casino resort project, which aims to significantly transform the vacant Bristol Mall, has received relatively positive feedback from local residents.

Members of the Bristol City Council reviewed the multi-million integrated casino resort project during a meeting held on 21st of May. City officials recently confirmed that area residents voiced positive feedback for the proposed project, which is being supported by Virginia businessmen Clyde Stacy and Jim McGlothlin. The development has pushed the proposed Hard Rock Bristol project closer to gaining full authorization from Virginia.

During the meeting, city council members heard feedback from area residents through emails and letters. City officials revealed that the comments or remarks were mostly positive for the proposed casino plan. However, some area residents urged the city council to make an expert analysis of the plan before formally approving the project.

Hard Rock International Chairperson Jim Allen told the city council that proposed the casino resort will offer hotel, spa and concert venues, and will generate in the range of $15 million to $20 million in local taxes for the city. The entertainment property will have an estimated annual payroll of $90 million, and provide the city with a new source of income. In addition, it will provide a much-needed boost to local economy through direct and indirect spending.

It may be noted here that businessmen Clyde Stacy and Jim McGlothlin played a key role in persuading Virginia to end its ban on casino gambling through their “Betting on Bristol” campaign, which prompted lawmakers to pass legislation authorizing casino gambling in five economically depressed cities. It is also worth-mentioning here that Bristol considers itself the birthplace of music as music producer Ralph Peer and Fiddlin’ John Carson started recording music here in the 1920s.

Hard Rock was the lone bidder that applied for the project before its May 8th deadline. In its 317-page proposal, the casino giant explained that the Bristol casino resort project would transform the Bristol Mall into an entertainment venue, featuring a 750-room hotel, spa, entertainment, concert venues, convention space and a casino.