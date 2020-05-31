Casino magnate Derek Stevens buys 1,000 flight tickets to help boost Las Vegas’ struggling economy

Derek Stevens, a Metro Detroit native and owner of multiple casinos in downtown Las Vegas, has confirmed that he decided to buy as many as 1,000 flight tickets to Las Vegas for gambling enthusiasts throughout the nation to help restart the struggling economy of the Sin City.

Las Vegas Strip casinos and other entertainment properties have revealed their plans to resume operations within a week as they have received green signal from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. Nevada authorities have been trying hard to support the state’s ailing, gaming-driven economy in wake of deadly corona virus pandemic which keeping a close watch on public health.

Playing his part to get dollars circulating through Las Vegas casinos’ slot machines once again, Mr. Stevens booked 1,000 tickets on more than fifty different flights that will take off from 24 airports across the nation, including Grand Rapids' Gerald R. Ford International Airport and Detroit Metro Airport.

However, the free flights will be one way, and the recipients will be responsible for their return tickets as well as accommodations in the City of Las Vegas. Moreover, the recipients must be at least 21 years old as the legal age to gamble in the sin City is 21. Interested people can register at thed.com under the "Keep America Flying" banner to avail the opportunity.

Announcing the free flights, Stevens said, “As we begin to reopen our doors across the city, we are proud to help reinvigorate travel to Las Vegas while supporting airlines in America impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. We can’t wait to safely bring visitors to the city and remind them why we’ve earned the title of ‘Entertainment Capital’ of the World.”

He added that he wanted visitors to stop by Downtown Las Vegas to experience the various gaming attractions and sophisticated amenities that make the city one of the greatest places on the planet.

Las Vegas casinos have been closed since mid of March, when Governor Sisolak issued “stay-at-home” order as part of his efforts to control the deadly corona virus pandemic that has so far claimed thousands of lives. Now, the state governor has set June 4th as the target date for casinos to resume operations across the state.

The free flights are scheduled to start on coming Wednesday and run through June 12th. The corona virus pandemic-induced lockdown has hit almost each and every sector of the economy very hard, with the casino industry no exception.