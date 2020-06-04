National Bank of Bangladesh files lawsuit against casino operator Bloomberry Resorts Corporation in the USA

The National Bank of Bangladesh has filed a civil complaint against a total of seventeen entities including casino operator Bloomberry Resorts Corporation, blaming the casino operator for its alleged involvement in a theft that occurred in 2016. The complaint has been filed in the United States.

Lodged with the New York State Court, the civil complaint states that casino operator Bloomberry Resorts Corporation along with sixteen other entities stole nearly $81 million from its coffers.

According to emerging media reports, the National Bank of Bangladesh had previously filed the lawsuit in January last year, nearly three years after unidentified hackers from North Korea electronically slipped away with a big amount of around $101 million from an account that the Bangladesh Bank had held with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The bank, in its complaint, explained that most of the stolen money was routed through the Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation of Philippines before vanishing for good through Manila-based Solaire Resort and Casino property that is operated by Bloomberry Resorts and Hotels, a local incorporated subordinate of Bloomberry Resorts Corporation.

The National Bank of Bangladesh later managed to recover roughly $20 million of the stolen cash after tracing it to accounts in the Asian country of Sri Lanka. Now, the bank is seeking to recover the remaining amount from a wide range of other companies and individuals including Bloomberry Resorts and Hotels. The detailed that the state-run repository has long been alleging that a fraction of the stolen cash was laundered through the purchase of chips that were subsequently used in VIP gaming rooms of Solaire Resort and Casino.

The state-run repository’s newly-filed civil complaint is seeking to recover $81 million on charges of theft, misappropriation, conspiracy, fraud and unfair enrichment.

When contacted, Manila-listed Bloomberry Resorts Corporation said it did not receive any summons or court orders for the National Bank of Bangladesh’s latest legal action. But, it stressed that it would vigorously defend itself against any such ‘baseless’ charges.

The National Bank of Bangladesh lodged its civil lawsuit with the New York State Court after the US District Court for the Southern District of New York dismissed its previous complaint because of jurisdictional concerns.