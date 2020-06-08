Ohio Governor DeWine allows casinos and racinos to resume operations on June 18th

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recently announced that the state’s COVID-19-hit entertainment facilities, including casinos and racinos, could resume operations within the next couple of weeks, as early as 18th of June.

However, Governor DeWine also stressed that the gaming and entertainment facilities would be permitted to reopen at half capacity and under a string of safeguards and precautionary measures to protect guests, employees and communities from the potential risk of corona virus transmissions.

The state’s gaming venues, which were among the first in the United States to suspend their operations due to the deadly corona virus pandemic, have been closed for nearly three months. Now, Ohio casinos and racinos will be among the last businesses to resume operations. In a recent COVID-19 briefing, the governor said that his administration sought a reopening strategy in phases. It means those businesses that involve bigger crowds with higher risk of viral transmissions will have to wait until the concluding stages.

The governor also revealed that the four casinos and seven racinos in the state will be permitted to resume operations at the same time as water parks and amusement parks.

Speaking on the topic, DeWine added, “The goal is to make each business, each activity, each venue, as we open them up, as safe as they can be, consistent with the uniqueness of each event and consistent with actually doing the event.”

Apart from capacity curtailing, Ohio’s casinos will have to follow a number of strict safeguards to defend people against the possible risk of corona virus. as per the state health department’s guidelines, the casinos and racinos will have to ask their employees as well as guests to wear face mask and sanitize their hands in addition to go through temperature screenings.

The government made the announcement on the same day as gambling and entertainment facilities in neighboring state of West Virginia started welcoming back guests after a prolonged shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that has infected millions of Americans, leaving thousands of them dead within the last three months.

Some other neighboring states are also on the way to reopen their gambling and entertainment venues. For instance, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear recently announced that the state’s horse racing parlors could resume operations as soon as Tuesday, while Indiana has plans to allow its casinos to reopen on 14th of June. Casinos in Michigan and Pennsylvania are scheduled to resume operations sometime next week.