Washington’s Puyallup Tribe opens new-fangled $400 million Emerald Queen Casino Tacoma

The Puyallup Tribe’s Emerald Queen Casino & Hotel in the Tacoma city of Washington State became the newest gambling venue when it opened its doors to the public on Monday, June 8th.

The new $400-million gambling facility, which is located at 2920 East R Street in the Tacoma city of Washington State, held its opening ceremony at 9 am yesterday to be followed by a Tribal members-only opening after which members of the general public were welcomed at noon.

The Emerald Queen Casino & Hotel is one of the state’s biggest facilities, featuring a gigantic 32 feet by 147 feet LED display that is easily visible from Interstate 5. The facility remained under construction for years and was originally slated to open in December last year. Some delays and the subsequent COVID-19 induced lockdown forced the Tribe’s governing body, Tribal Council, to postpone its opening.

Announcing the launch of gambling facility, the Puyallup Tribe’s governing body said, “We want to thank our staff and predecessors on Council for their perseverance. They’ve worked hard to make this dream an amazing reality.”

The new facility replaced the Tacoma I-5 casino that previously served as a bingo hall with a trio of adjacent tents. According to the Tribal Council, the tents will sooner or later be pulled down. However, the Tribe’s “EQC” Fife location will continue to serve people.

The Las Vegas-style Emerald Queen Casino & Hotel, which has been designed by Cuningham Group Architecture, boasts a number of facilities and amenities. It features a whopping 310,000 sq. ft. of gaming and entertainment space, in excess of 2,000 slot machines and more than 50 table games. It addition, it features 5 restaurants including a fine dining option, deli, a sports bar, a buffet and a coffee shop.

The list of additional amenities includes a 2,000-seat, 21,000-sq. ft. concert venue, a state-of-the-art HVAC system and a 4-story parking garage with nearly 1.5K vehicle capacity. The entire of the building has been decorated with traditional and contemporary Coast Salish art and architecture. A twelve-story, 200-room hotel adjacent to the casino is currently under construction and expected to be completed by the end of summer this year.

Both the Fife and former Tacoma locations remained closed from 16th of March to 18th of May out of concern for public safety due to the deadly corona virus pandemic. The Tribal Council confirmed that safety measures like limiting attendance, frequent surface sanitization, required face coverings, temperature scans upon entry of team members and guests will be employed at the new casino as well.