U.S. Authorities Grant Approval for Tribal Casino in Park City

A massive tribal casino could soon make its presence felt in the Park City of Kansas as the Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs has approved a tract of land in trust for the Wyandotte Nation Tribe’s proposed gambling and entertainment facility.

The 10.24-acre land deed describes the property as being situated in Coliseum Center, an addition to Park City in Kansas. The Wyandotte nation Tribe had acquired the land near 77th North and I-135 nearly three decades back, in the year of 1992. More precisely, the land is located between Sedgwick County Fire Station 32 and the previous Wild West World land.

The Wyandotte Nation Tribe claims that it purchased the land North with land claim agreement money. In 1984, Congress passed a law giving the Wyandotte Nation Tribe $100,000 to buy land to possess in trust. The tribe could have used the land to erect a casino, but frequent roadblocks from federal and state’s sides prevented the Oklahoma-based tribe from building a casino there. For example, the Department of the Interior Bureau of Indian Affairs had ruled in 2014 that the tribe couldn’t use settlement money to buy the land for casino.

Similarly, Kansas state officials had argued that the Oklahoma-based tribe did not exclusively use the settlement money to purchase the land in the city. They also argued that the 1984 settlement in the tribe’s favor had already been realized when the tribe constructed a gaming hall in Kansas City. In addition, the Kansas state officials argued that the tribe’s casino in Sedgwick County breached the terms and conditions of state law. It is worth-mentioning here that county voters didn’t approve a state-owned gaming facility that eventually became Mulvane’s Kansas Star Casino.

It is worth-mentioning here that tribes which enjoy sovereign nation status are not bound to obey certain state rules because of their special status. For example, governors in many state of the US could not force many tribal casinos to remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the federal authorities and the Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs have finally approved the Wyandotte Nation Tribe’s proposed casino in Park City, the local economy is expected get a much-needed boost from the upcoming gambling and entertainment facility. Industry experts are of the view that the tribal casino will likely generate as many as 1,500 "good-paying” jobs.