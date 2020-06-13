Colorado Casinos get green signal to reopen next week

While casinos in many parts of the United States are finally up and running, Colorado gaming venues are still closed. However, that is going to change next month when the gaming venues in the Centennial State will resume operations following a three-month lockdown forced by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

The long list of gaming and entertainment venues in the Centennial State includes the Saratoga Casino, which is set to resume operations on June 15th. Many other venues will follow by reopening a couple of days later, on June 17th.

Casinos in Cripple Creek area of the state, including the Midnight Rose, Century Casino & Hotel, the Double Eagle and Full House Resorts’ Bronco Billy’s, will also reopen their doors to the public on June 15th. Casinos in the state’s gaming centers of Black Hawk and Central City, including Eldorado Resorts and the Monarch Casino Black Hawk, will resume operations on June 17th.

The Gilpin County Board of Public Health issued a directive last Sunday, providing health and safety guidelines to the entertainment properties. The board is widely expected to allow its gaming venues to reopen as soon as next week. In Teller County, casinos have been allowed to reopen, but with strict capacity limits and safeguards like sanitization of the entire property, marking off entrances and registration desks, installing plexiglasses to help gamers avoid direct touch from others, and asking workers and visitors to wear face mask.

The prolonged closure of casinos took a toll on the economy of Colorado. For instance, the gaming industry in the Gilpin County lost nearly 6,000 jobs and suffered heavy losses in tax. In the month of April, the rate of unemployment in the state jumped from 4.5 per cent in March to 11.3 per cent in April. Restaurants were permitted to reopen to the public two weeks back but at merely 50 per cent seating capacity, which indirectly means owners can not bring back 100 per cent of furloughed team members. For casinos located in Gilpin County, capacity was curtailed to 50 per cent or 175 visitors maximum.

Casinos in Colorado followed others suspending gambling and entertainment operations in mid-March after the outbreak of corona virus pandemic, but the Centennial State is among the slowest in terms of permitting those gaming venues to resume operations. Gaming venues in some Southern reopened in May, while Nevada’s casinos resumed operations on June 4th.