Donald Trump losing voter base and attacks Bubba Wallace on Twitter

President Donald Trump is lagging behind Joe Biden in many recently conducted polls but he has falsely claimed on Twitter that NASCAR ratings are at their lowest ever. Media organizations and Fox Sports were quick to clarify that NASCAR ratings were actually up and the number of people watching the event was higher by almost 8 percent. Trump’s tweet added, “That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!”

Trump termed NASCAR Black driver Bubba Wallace’s actions and report about noose hanging near his practice place to intimidate him. Trump said in his twitter message, “Has Bubba apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX?”

The noose issue was actually a hoax and NASCAR clarified it quickly. NASCAR released a photo of the noose, confirming the garage pull rope was, in fact, tied like a noose. NASCAR president Steve Phelps defended the organization’s aggressive response, saying it was concerned for Wallace’s safety.

It has been quite usual for Trump to make false claims and not care at all as he moves on to his next set of lies. While the nations across the world are supporting Black Lives Matter movement, Trump has been trying to discredit the protestors. There have been many instances of looting of private property and damage to public property but majority of protests have been peaceful.

NASCAR announced recently about its decision to ban Confederate battle flags from all its events. The move has been widely appreciated by NASCAR fans. White NASCAR drivers have come forward in support of Bubba Wallace.