Nevada man arrested for trespassing after he allegedly refused to wear face mask at Hard Rock Casino Bar

A 32-year-old man from Ruhenstroth, Nevada, was taken into custody and charged with for trespassing in the early hours of Saturday (July 4th) after he allegedly refused to put on a facial covering while he was at a bar in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe.

Without revealing the name of the alleged offender, local law enforcement confirmed that a man was arrested at around 2 a.m. at the Stateline gaming property after he defied casino security staff’s repeated requests to put on a face mask, which has become mandatory for anyone visiting a public place like a gaming facility or eatery.

According to local media reports, the offender was repeatedly told by security officers to wear a face mask or leave the facility, but he didn’t pay any heed to the repeated requests. Eventually, the man started arguing with the casino staff members, prompting them to call police. Soon, he was arrested by officers from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department and charged with trespassing.

The man was then made to appear before Stateline’s Tahoe Justice Court, where he was ordered by Justice of the Peace Richard Glasson to put on a facial covering approved by Nevada’s health authorities to help prevent the spreading of the potentially deadly corona virus. The judge also ordered the man to stay out of the Stateline property, and released him on his own recognizance.

A few days back, diverse businesses and individuals were warned by Governor Steve Sisolak to either comply with state’s COVID-19 requirements, including wearing facial coverings, or to face tough law enforcement. The new, tougher health and safety guidelines were introduced after inspectors found that merely 49 per cent of businesses, such as restaurants and bars, were complying with the state’s COVID-19 regulations.

Issuing the warning, Gov. Sisolak said, “I will not hesitate to take swift and decisive actions next week directed at targeted industries or areas … concerning COVID-19 trends and non-compliance.”

Casinos in Nevada started resuming operations June 4th following a lengthy COVID-19 shutdown, with a range of precautions and safeguards, including mandatory facial coverings for all team members as well as guests. But, the Culinary Union argued that casinos were not doing enough to protect their employees from the deadly virus.

The arrest of the unidentified man for not putting on facial covering shows that Gov. Sisolak’s administration is not ready to spare anybody who may dare to defy the state’s mandatory face mask policy.