Stakelogic’s Dragons & Magic video slot takes players through dark forest full of mysteries

The Netherlands-based online casino games developer Stakelogic’s newly-launched five-reel video slot called “Dragons and Magic” challenges gaming enthusiasts with a unique chance to become wizards and wander through a dark forest full of mysteries.

Stakelogic’s Dragons & Magic video puts the player in the mood for some mesmerizing action, and it comes with a nice collection of unique features. It provides gaming enthusiasts with whopping 243 ways to win while wandering through a challengingly dark and mysterious forest. Wandering in the mysterious forest, the player can use his mind and fingers to discover treasures and pocket big wins.

Announcing the launch of the new video slot, Stakelogic explained that three-row game takes the player to a mysterious land of fire and ice, where he/she also encounters venomous dragons. Playing the game, one can discover wilds, free spins, multipliers and expanding reels to collect ‘big, mega and insane’ wins. A total of 50 free spins would be available to any lucky player who would be able to amass no less than three scatters.

Stephan Van Den Oetelaar, chief executive for the Dutch online games developer, highly praised the new title and said that the mobile-friendly game was connected to the company’s Super Stake system that allows players to double their stake in return for the prospective for extra bonuses to be activated during the base game. Providing details, he added that players in the new title sees Dragon Eye signs casting fire balls onto the reels in order to allow competitors to get rid of lower-paying signs as well as to secure winning combinations more easily.

When asked for a comment, Oetelaar said, “With Dragons and Magic we have taken a popular slot theme and given it the Stakelogic touch to create a truly thrilling game. This has been achieved by adding plenty of features that deliver big win potentials while keeping players on the edge of their seat with every spin.”

The top executive further added that the newly-launched video slot was an actual ‘team effort’ from the designing of the game to its mechanics, displaying the team’s talents and skills in the highly-competitive online games market.

Founded in 2014, Stakelogic is young and innovative games developer known for creating a range of state-of-the-art titles like Book of Adventure, Rambo, Einstein, Lucky Mushrooms, the Expendables and Gods of Death.