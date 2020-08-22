Advancing with reopening plan, MGM Resorts’ Mirage Casino taking reservations for August 27

Following its months-long closure due to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the Mirage Resort Casino on the Las Vegas Strip is finally going to resume operations on 27th of August (Thursday).

Casino giant MGM Resorts International, which owns and operates the iconic gambling and entertainment property, proclaimed that the integrated resort casino has already started taking reservations to avoid any rush or mismanagement on the first day of its reopening. It is also interesting to know that the venue is going to reopen its doors to the general public ahead of the typically busy Labor Day holiday.

The casino operator said in a statement that reopening of the venue would help it bring back hundreds of its furloughed employees. However, the operator declined to mention the exact number of employees that it is planning to call back to work. As the gaming venues across the United States are operating at reduced capacities, the Mirage Resort Casino will definitely not be able to call all of its furloughed workers back to work.

Nevertheless, news of reopening of the Mirage is encouraging not only for the operator and its workers but also for Nevada’s gaming-based beleaguered economy, which has been in the doldrums since the outbreak of the corona virus pandemic. According to stats released by the Nevada Department of Employment, Training & Rehabilitation (DETR), the rate of unemployment in the Silver State jumped to all-time high of 15 per cent in June.

Casinos in Nevada started resuming operations on 4th of June with Bellagio and MGM Grand among the first MGM gaming properties to welcome back patrons following 78 days of their closures due to the deadly corona virus pandemic, which killed thousands of people across the nations, forcing the government to issue closure orders for all non-essential businesses. The Luxor and The Shoppes at Mandalay Bay resumed operations in late June.

In 2019, the Mirage contributed $615.17 million in revenue. The figure was fourth-best among the operator’s Las Vegas Strip venues. Only Bellagio, MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay had posted better revenues than the Mirage. The figure also represented a jump of nearly $20 million from the previous year.

While most of the casinos in the Silver State are once again up and running, the state’s casino industry is still in the doldrums as the properties are operating under strict COVID-19 restrictions, including occupancy limits. In addition, limitations on national and international travel continue to hamper the industry’s recovery.