iSoftBet’s much-anticipated new Western Gold Megaways video slot launched fully

Casino games developer iSoftBet has announced the launch of its new six-reel Western Gold Megaways video slot, which is based around the Aztec Gold Megaways title that hit market in December last year. Using an official press release, the London-headquartered software developer said that the Western Gold Megaways video slot initially made a debut on a restricted basis through websites operated by many of its network partners, such as Stoiximan, Softswiss, and Betsson AB. Now the full premiere of new game has been announced.

The firm stressed that even the limited version of game debuted through the websites of its network partners garnered a great acclaim from gamers as well as industry analysts, making the title its most ‘successful exclusive partner launch’ ever.

The full-premiere launch of the new six-reel Western Gold Megaways video slot followed the release of the Macau High Roller video slot, which also received a warm welcome. The launch of the new title represents the firm’s sixth release in 2020, featuring the lucrative Megaways mechanic.

The Western Gold Megaways video slot is themed around an imaginary frontier town in the United States. It comes loaded with ‘classic cascading wins’ and ‘a random Max Megaways modifier’ that can be triggered at any time in the game to generate as many as 117,649 ways to win attractive prizes. In addition, it offers an opportunity to pocket multiple cascading wins.

The developer’s senior executive Mark Claxton said that the Western Gold Megaways game, equipped with the popular Megaways mechanic, takes players to the badlands of the frontier US town to find riches while enjoying an awe-inspiring gaming experience.

Praising the new game, Claxton added, “Featuring the popular Megaways mechanic as well as the Hold and Win bonus round, players have the chance to win enormous sums in the Wild West town where the sheriff rewards good behavior. We can’t wait to see how it is received by our fans across the globe.”

Claxton further added that video slot aficionados would be particularly eager to gather at least five sheriff’s badge symbols as doing so would trigger the new title’s Western Gold Cash Respins feature that would provide opportunities to win jackpots.

Licensed in more than one & a half dozen jurisdictions around the globe, iSoftBet is best known for its popular titles like The Nutcracker Slot, Legend of Loki, The Love Guru, and Hollywood-inspired themed video slot nacho Libre.