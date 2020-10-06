Bullet fired into MGM Grand Las Vegas gaming floor; probe launched

Marking the latest incident involving firearms on or near the Las Vegas Strip, a bullet was fired into the MGM Grand Las Vegas gaming floor during a struggle over a handgun in the early hours of Friday morning. The discharge of the firearm took place during an argument between two men, one of whom pulled out a handgun. A third person snatched the handgun from the suspect. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department confirmed the incident, and underlined that no injuries related to the incident were reported.

The two suspects engaged in the argument fled from the MGM Grand Las Vegas casino resort in different directions. The third person, who had snatched the handgun from one of the suspects, handed the firearm to casino security officers. The name of the third person was not made public.

Brian Ahern, a spokesperson for MGM Resorts International, said they were assisting Metro police officers in their ongoing investigation in the incident.

It was latest incident involving a firearm on or near The Las Vegas Strip. Last month, one of the occupants in a moving car fired shots on some people in a parking lot close to the Stage Door Casino in Las Vegas. The incident left three people injured, and the trio of the victims required to be rushed to a local hospital for treatment. Later, three young men were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in the incident.

A few weeks ago, a woman was shot in the leg following a fight that took place close to the Aria Resort & Casino. The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries. Later, investigators revealed an argument during a birthday party held for rapper MoneyBagg Yo had led to that shooting.

The increasing number of potentially-deadly incidents on or near the Strip has prompted many to suggest that it is not safe to visit the Sin City.

Calling for deployment of more law enforcement officers on the Strip, a person named Norik Bakhdanyan wrote on MGM Grand’s Facebook page, “Vegas is a very dangerous place to be these days. No security, no protection, and service. It is not the way it used to be. I was there month and a half ago and did not feel safe at all.”

According to Metro police, incidents of aggravated assaults on or near the Las Vegas Strip have jumped 29 per cent over the last two months when contrasted to the corresponding period of 2019. As of September 19, a total of 308 incidents of aggravated assaults were reported to the police department’s Convention Center Area Command.