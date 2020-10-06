President Trump’s positive COVID-19 test result could hurt his re-election chances

The startling revelation that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19 infection could hurt the incumbent Republican commander-in-chief’s re-election chances.

In the ongoing presidential election campaign, Trump is being challenges by the Democratic Party’s nominee, Joe Biden, who has already gained an edge of his rival in various polls. On PredictIt, Biden’s shares of winning on November 3rd presidential election to become the 46th president of the United States jumped to their highest point of 61 cents apiece following Tuesday night’s debate between the two presidential candidates.

While the mark touched by Biden’s PredictIt shares on Wednesday was the highest in at least last couple of months, President Trump’s shares dipped to 42 cents apiece on the digital platform, representing lowest price since August 5, 2020.

Confirming their contracting COVID-19 on Twitter, President Trump wrote that he and his wife would begin their quarantine and recovery process together, adding that they get through together.

Biden, who only days earlier called the Republican President a “liar,” “clown,” and “The worst President America,” wished the President and his wife a fast recovery.

Using the social-networking platform Twitter, Biden wrote, “Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the President and his family.”

The revelation of Trump and his wife’s contracting the potentially lethal corona virus is widely expected to further worsen his chances of winning the presidential election for one more term. Following the revelation Trump’s shares on PredictIt reached even higher to touch the mark of 67 cents apiece.

Along with enjoying a considerable improvement in 2020 presidential election winning odds in the immediate hours after the Trump and his wife’s COVID-19 contracting news, Biden flipped three important states on PredictIt from red to blue, namely Ohio (52 cents), North Carolina (57 cents), and Florida (56 cents).

At bookmaker William Hill, the democratic candidate’s odds of winning the presidential election jumped to 8/13 (implied odds 61.9 percent) and 4/7 (implied odds 63.64 percent) on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Smarkets also showed a widened gap between Trump and Biden following their heated debate earlier this week. Prior to the debate, Smarkets was showing the Democratic candidate’s odds of winning the election at -133 to the incumbent president’s +140. Following the debate, the republican candidate’s odds grew to +158, while the democratic candidate’s odds shrunk to -152.