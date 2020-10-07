Live Nation accused of negligence resulting in wrongful death of Hollywood Casino concert visitor

The widow of Jefferson City man, who was killed by a chair thrown at Hollywood Casino St Louis Dave Matthews Band Concert, has filed a lawsuit accusing the property owner of negligence resulting in the wrongful death of her husband.

Jasen Smith, a 44-year-old resident of Jefferson City, Missouri, lost his life after being hit by a chair tossed by an employee at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in St Louis, where a concert by the Dave Matthews Band was organized in May 2019.

Smith attended the event with his wife, Darcy Smith, and a few friends on 15th of May last year at the popular venue in the Maryland Heights area of the city. Following the concert, Smith and his wife left the venue. But, Darcy Smith soon realized that she had left behind her memento T-shirt commemorating Virginia’s folk-rock, jazz-fusion Dave Matthews Band’s performance.

Smith returned to retrieve the memento T-shirt, just as some workers were collapsing large number of chairs that had been set up for the concert. One of the chairs hit Smith in the head as he was walking through a pedestrian walkway. He stumbled backwards, with his head hitting on concrete.

Concerned about Smith’s whereabouts, Darcy made a mobile call to him, but it answered by a paramedic who informed her that her husband was unconscious and bleeding from the ears. The unlucky man passed away the very next day in a local hospital. Doctors concluded that the middle-aged man suffered a blunt force injury to the rear of his head that fractured his skull, resulting in his death.

Attorney Chip Gentry, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of Darcy, said, “You can’t fathom going to a Dave Matthews Band concert on a Wednesday evening and being struck by something which cost you your life. We will certainly dig deep to hold those responsible accountable.”

The attorney described the victim as a “great” businessman and father to his twin sons. He pointed out that as many as 1,000 people attended his memorial service, showing that he had a lot of friends and good reputation in his area.

The Hollywood Casino St. Louis is owned by casino giant Penn National Gaming (PNG), but the amphitheater where the concert was organized is owned by global concert promotion company Live Nation. Thus, the lawsuit has been filed against Live Nation, accusing it of negligence resulting in the wrongful and untimely death of Smith.