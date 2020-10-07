Gambling machines, drugs & firearms confiscated in raids on six illegal gambling dens in North Carolina

Half a dozen unlawful gambling dens were raided in North Carolina that led to confiscation of a large number of unlicensed gambling machines, drugs, cash and firearms, law enforcement officials revealed.

A team of federal, state, and local law enforcement officers carried out a two-day operation investigating suspected illegal casinos in Randolph County late last week. In seizing the unlicensed gambling terminals and other unlawful things, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the US Homeland Security Investigations, North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement, and the Liberty Police Department.

The six locations raided by the law enforcement agencies were Bonus Spins in Liberty, Winners Circle Skilled Games in Archdale, Big Black Dog Entertainment in Randleman, Franklinville Business Center in Ramseur, 64 Skillz in Asheboro, and 311 Biz Center in Archdale,

According to Randolph County Sheriff Gregory Seabolt, gamblers at the illegal venues were given cash payouts for credits they would win on the unlicensed machines. The operators were also conducting or promoting lotteries through entertainment displays, which is against the law in North Carolina. The County Sheriff stressed that such type of businesses serve as breeding ground for criminal activities.

Speaking on the topic, Sheriff Seabolt said, “A huge problem with these types of businesses is that they attract more crime into the area, such as assaults, rapes, and larcenies. My job as sheriff is to protect our citizens from crime and illegal activity, and I plan to do just that.”

The operators of the six raided venues argued that they were operating skill games, and not gambling machines. The contentious machines have infiltrated a number of states on the east coast of the United States. Unlike a typical slot machine that mechanically displays a winning payline to the player and doles out credits; a player using a skill machine has to tap a winning combination. Supporters of the controversial skill machines argue that they don’t constitute unlawful gambling.

While North Carolina doesn’t permit commercial casinos, the state does have an agreement with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians that permits the allows the federally-recognized tribe to operate slot machines and table games at its two gaming properties in the state’s southwestern part.

Skill gaming devices, which have proliferated in numerous states, are the subject of an ongoing legal fight in Pennsylvania. The state’s twelve commercial casinos are vigorously protesting against the so-called skill gaming devices, while bar and restaurant owners argue that the machines are essential to save their businesses, particularly amid the ongoing corona virus pandemic.