Churchill Downs opens new $38M Newport Racing & Gaming facility in Kentucky

NASDAQ-listed Churchill Downs has announced the opening of its new multi-million Newport Racing & Gaming property in Northern Kentucky, which offers hundreds of historical racing machines (HRMs) from leading companies.

Representing extension of Churchill Downs’ license of Turfway Park in Florence, the new 47,000-square-foot gambling & entertainment facility is located off Interstate 471 (I-471) Exit 3 in the Newport Shopping Center. It offers five hundred HRMs, supplied by Australian slot manufacturer Ainsworth, International Gaming Technology (IGT) and Scientific Games. In addition, it features self-serve kiosks for wagering on harness and thoroughbred horse races. A state-of-the-art bar area offers quick eats and drinks.

Bill Carstanjen, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Churchill Downs, said they were thrilled to provide Northern Kentucky residents with the new premier horse racing entertainment experience. He also tanked Governor Beshear and the state horse racing regulator for their support.

Commenting on the opening of the new facility, Carstanjen said, “Kentucky horse racing industry will benefit from the incremental purses generated through Newport Racing & Gaming. We are grateful to Governor Beshear and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission for their support of our efforts to attract the best horses to our racetracks.”

The Newport Racing & Gaming project started in May 2020, with the start of the renovation of the existing building. The project generated 75 full-time jobs, providing a much-needed boost to corona pandemic-hit local economy. The new horse racing and gambling facility will operate on all days of the week, from 10 am to 2 am.

The new facility is an extension of Turfway Park’s racing license in close by Florence, Kentucky. Thus, patrons will be familiar with the facility’s HRMs, as sake kinds of machines have already been available at the company’s Turfway Park facility.

In line with state requirements, the new facility will operate at half (50%) of its capacity until Covid-19 restriction are removed, permitting a total of one thousand guests into the venue at a time. In addition to the Center for Disease Control’s recommended restrictions, the operator has implemented is its own “360 Degree Approach to Safety” to defend team members as well as patrons against the deadly corona virus infection, which has already claimed hundreds of thousands of lives across the United States. The operator’s safety approach includes measures like proper social distancing among patrons, proper sanitization and enhanced cleaning, and personal health protection.