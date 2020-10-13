Arrested Chinese national Wei Wei met PM Justin Trudeau twice: National Post

While Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau isn’t ready to acknowledge any ties to Wei Wei and his illegal gambling operations, media outlets claim that the Canadian Premier met the Chinese national more than once.

Wei Wei was taken into custody earlier this year following busting of an illegal casino that was allegedly being run by him. He was arrested following a major investigation, called “Project End Game,” which resulted in the raiding of his suburban Toronto home. The illegal casino would reportedly cater to VIP gamblers as well as was involved in human trafficking.

Jim MacSween, chief of York Police, “The money moving through these underground casinos leads to huge profits for criminals that fund other ventures such as prostitution and drug trafficking. This illegal high-stakes gambling also leads to gun violence, armed robberies, kidnappings, extortion, and other serious violent offenses within our community.”

The details of the investigation were last month, and soon after the revelation, Prime Minister Trudeau started garnering criticism for his alleged ties to Wei. The Conservatives repeatedly asked Trudeau about his alleged relationship with Wei, and he always refused to respond directly. He kept claiming that he and his administration always followed all the rules around fundraising. He neither acknowledged nor denied meeting the disgraced Chinese national.

Last week, he targeted his opponents, saying he would not address the Conservatives’ question, which pointed out that his political opponents were solely focused on scoring political advantage at a time where the country expected people to work together to fight back the deadly disease caused by corona virus.

But, the National Post recently reported that Wei met with Trudeau at least on two occasions within last four years. According to the reputed newspaper, Wei remained busy in fostering relations with politicians by giving them donations for their political campaigns. The newspaper published a photo showing Wei with Trudeau at the China Cultural Industry Association event in 2016. At the time, the Chinese national was the co-chairman of the Canada China Chamber of Commerce Association. The other event in 2016, which included both Wei and Trudeau, was a Liberal Party fundraiser that was attended by nearly three dozen high-flying Chinese-Canadian business leaders.

At the time, those event triggered media reports saying Trudeau breached Canadian campaign ethics regulations, which are against attending fundraisers featuring those who wish to do business with the government. However, it was underlined that Wei made three donations to the Liberal Party and none of them directly went to Trudeau.