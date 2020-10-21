Karma Automotive announces attractive price tag & unique features for upcoming GSe-6 electric sedan

Luxury electric carmaker Karma Automotive has confirmed that its upcoming environment-friendly GSe-6 sedan will start at $79,900, the manufacturer’s suggested retail pricing (MSRP) that will make it much more affordable than EVs like the Revero which starts at $130,000.

The Se-6 luxury sedan, Karma’s first full battery electric vehicle, will be rolled out and delivered to customers sometime in or around the third quarter of 2021. Starting at a MSRP of $79,900 before destination, taxes & any government incentives or rebates, the new EV will surely have enough to attract environment and EV lovers.

The California-assembled new Karma EV will feature a new powertrain configuration and come equipped with connected car capabilities, internet radio, 21-inch wheels and a number of enhancements.

Pre-orders for the Se-6 luxury sedan have already been opened by the company. Joost de Vries, the company’s vice president of global sales and customer experience, said they were very pleased and excited to announce their first all-electric sedan’s availability for pre-order at a price point that is competitive with rival EVs in the fast-expanding space.

Mr. Vries added that they had been manufacturing vehicles in the United States of America (USA) for the past many years, and the fully electric GSe-6 EV was the next logical step in the company’s progression on the way to become a fully EV company. He further said that the company offered consumers an innovative unique solution for their next EV purchase.

Apart from the aforementioned new powertrain configuration, the Karma GSe-6 will feature a full aluminum body, one-pedal driving, all of the surround-view cameras, connected car technology, haptic steering wheel controls, and Level 2 self-driving technology. Citing a zero to 60 speed time, the company has simply filled in that entry box on the new VE’s official website by mentioning the words "fast enough."

Based in Irvine, California with manufacturing operations in Moreno Valley of the Golden State, Karma was founded in the year of 2014 out of the remains of Fisker Automotive. Its flagship vehicle is the Revero GT plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, which has been EPA-rated for 61 miles of all-electric driving.