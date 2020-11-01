Ford's Active Driver Assist technology to be available on Mustang Mach-E & Ford F-150 pickups

Automotive giant Ford Motor Company has announced that its Active Driver Assist technology, which will rival General Motors’ Super Cruise and Tesla’s Navigate on Autopilot functionality, will initially be made available for the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV and the Ford F-150 pickup truck.

As per Ford’s announcement, the Active Driver Assist technology will come standard on the Mustang Mach-E’s Premium, First Edition and California Route 1 versions, while more affordable Select trims will get it for $3,200. The technology will comes together with a 360-degree camera, a heated steering wheel, and heated front seats as part of a Comfort & Technology package.

On the F-150 pickup truck, the Active Driver Assist technology will come standard only on top versions but will be optional as part of a $1,595 package for Lariat, Platinum, and King Range models.

The auto giant disclosed that its much-awaited Active Drive Assist technology will include a free service period for three years. After the three-year period, owners will be able to choose a competitively priced connected service to continue to use the technology and get over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Like General Motors’ Super Cruise technology, which was launched as a Cadillac exclusive but is on the way to become available on the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV, Ford’s Active Drive Assist offers hands-free driving on “prequalified” sections of divided highways. The technology has received all required regulatory approvals after successfully completing more than 100,000 miles of road distance in North America. Ford also hinted that the Active Drive Assist technology will go into more than 100,000 vehicles within a year of its official launch. There is no need to wait for next generation vehicles to get the technology as the company has said that the needed OTA capability will ship in all versions of the 2021 Mustang Mach-E, including the one which are slated to arrive later this fall.

The upcoming technology works in conjunction with Ford vehicles’ adaptive cruise control, speed sign recognition, and lane centering. It also uses a driver-facing camera to study movement of the driver’s eyes and position of head to ensure that the driver maintains attention. It makes use of advanced computing of camera and radar sensing data.

While currently the new technology allows hands-free driving only on prequalified sections of divided highways, the automaker is optimistic that it will soon also become available on other sections like two-lane highways or suburban boulevards in the future.