Majority of US automotive suppliers disagree with Trump’s rollback of emissions standards: Survey

The significant majority of Tier 1 automotive suppliers in the United States support more electric vehicles (EVs), and disagree with the Trump administration’s controversial decision to rollback emissions standards, a survey indicated.

Commissioned by nonprofit CALSTART and conducted by consultancy Ricardo Energy & Environment, the survey revealed that 62 per cent of Tier 1 automotive suppliers in the United States are not happy with the Trump administration’s rollback of emissions standards. Almost the same percentage of respondents also supported more electric cars, agreeing that policies which encourage or force greater fuel economy likely encourage job growth in their businesses.

In the newly published survey report, business-oriented nonprofit CALSTART also noted that automotive suppliers employ 2.8 times more people across the country than the automakers themselves.

Automotive suppliers showed more enthusiasm about more-aggressive emissions standards. A hefty majority (92 per cent) of the respondents said that the standards should be made more ambitious after the year of 2026, when presently-outlined fuel-efficiency enhancement targets will stop. Around 89 per cent stressed on the immediate need to start setting post-2026 targets.

Nearly 54 per cent of the respondents indicated they would support a nationwide 100 per cent zero-emission vehicle sales target for 2035-2040, while 62 per cent said that it would be possible to achieve that goal with accessible technology. The same percentage of respondents said that the policies that encourage greater zero-emission vehicle adoption generally produce more jobs in their companies.

The Trump administration recently released its Final Rule, which will cover carbon emissions standards and fuel economy requirements through the middle of the next decade. The administration’s rules apply 1.5 per cent annual improvement in the fleet average from the year of 2021 through 2026. But, the controversial decision has been opposed by as many as two dozen states, which are being considered strong battlegrounds in the upcoming presidential election. While the incumbent president attempted to throw safety into the mix, a previous study from the Consumer Federation of America (CFA) showed that safety and mpg could improve together, with negligible price increases.

The survey report is unquestionably an eye-opener for the Trump administration as it clearly indicated that the rollback of emissions standards wasn’t in alignment with a part of the automotive industry, where bulk of the jobs exist.