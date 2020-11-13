Ford to invest $100 million in Kansas City factory to build electric version of Transit van

Ford Motor Company has announced its plans to invest $100 million in its Kansas City manufacturing plant to build the electric version of its Transit van, which has been introduced recently. The electric version of the Transit van, called Ford E-Transit, will follow the Mustang Mach-E and the F-150. While the F-150 is in the works, the Mustang Mach-E is already getting to dealerships. The transformation of more and more models into EVs is a clear sign that the automaker is in the middle of a big electrification push.

The company has plans to unveil the E-Transit as soon as this week, but in the meantime, it is investing an additional $100 million in its Kansas City Assembly Plant to mass produce the electric version. The E-Transit is expected to hit the roads sometime in the final quarter of 2021, ahead of the F-150 electric, which is slated to be released in 2022.

Kumar Galhotra, the president of Ford’s Americas & International Markets, said, “Ford is investing an additional $100 million in its Kansas City Assembly Plant and adding approximately 150 full-time jobs to begin producing the all-new E-Transit on the heels of the all-electric F-150 announced in September; E-Transit arrives late 2021, F-150 electric 2022.”

Speaking on the topic, Mr. Galhotra added that the company was using completely electric technology to deliver more performance, productivity and capability for customers by producing electric version of its iconic vehicles. The company has a goal to build out its North American manufacturing footprint to support its further growth. Pumping more money into electric projects is part of that goal.

The Ford E-Transit will offer load volume of 20 m3, a payload of up to 1,275 kg, electric motor capable of producing 90 kW (122 PS) and 276 Nm. The all-electric 10-seater van offers a range of 150 km or 93 miles once it gets fully charged, which takes 4 hours. The Detroit, Michigan-headquartered automaker has plans to start road-trials of the E-Transit Concept before the end of 2020, after completing wind-tunnel tests.

The main purpose behind the environment-friendly all-electric Transit Smart Energy Concept is to demonstrate the company’s ability to develop the latest solutions, mostly around saving heat in an electric vehicle. For instance, the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning blower gets automatically switched off when the door is open.