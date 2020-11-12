Electrify America’s DC Fast Charging network surpasses 500 stations

Electrify America, one of the largest open DC Fast Charging networks in the United States, reached a significant new milestone by opening its 500th electric car fast-charging station to cater to growing demand amid increasing number of EVs in the country.

The Reston, Virginia-headquartered entity is now the largest network of fast-charging stations in the U.S., with more than five hundred EV charging stations containing 2,200 individual DC fast chargers across the nation. After reaching the milestone, the company said that it was delivering on its commitment to make it more convenient for people to own EVs.

Giovanni Palazzo, the president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Electrify America, said in a statement that it has made great progress in expanding its network to deliver the fastest charging speeds possible within two years of its launch.

When asked for a comment, Palazzo said, “Electrify America is raising the bar when it comes to the high speed charging experience needed to expedite the transition to an electric future. In just over two years, we’ve made great progress in expanding our network while maintaining a deliberate focus on delivering the fastest charging speeds possible – 150kW and 350kW.”

The company is confident that increasing availability of chargers and decreasing charging times will help the industry as a whole by encouraging more and more people to own EVs.

Making the announcement of the milestone, the company has revealed its plans to install solar-powered canopies at select locations. It will protect EVs from the elements while delivering environment-friendly solar power.

Separately, Elon Musk-led EV maker Tesla Motors has claimed that it has recently installed its 20,000th Supercharging stall, which means the total number of its EV charging stations surpassed the mark of 2,220 globally, if we assume nine charging stalls, on average, per station.

The rate of opening of EV charging stations across the country and the world as a whole is really important and crucial for the EV industry as insufficiency of charging infrastructure is one of the biggest factors that discourage car buyers from buying EVs. However, the number of EV sales are of the rise, and many expect it to surpass sales of conventional vehicles in the coming few years.

Electrify America, which was born out of the settlement deal between the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Volkswagen over the infamous Dieselgate scandal, has a goal of opening 800 charging stations in 45 states and Washington D.C. before the end of 2021.