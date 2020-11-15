Ohio’s Mahoning Valley Race Course cancels live horse racing for 2 weeks after employee tests positive for Covid-19

Youngstown, Ohio-based Mahoning Valley Race Course has confirmed that live horse racing has been cancelled for at least two weeks after a track employee tested positive for the potentially deadly Covid-19 virus. Mahoning Valley Race course representatives said the decision to cancel live horse racing at the facility was taken upon the advice of area health officials. The race course’s official website also states that live racing has been suspended through at least 21st of November. Live racing is expected to be resumed on 23rd of November.

Meanwhile, the Ohio Horsemen’s Benevolent & Protective Association has issued a statement, revealing that the track employee who was tested positive for Covid-19 is currently in intensive care unit (ICU). Track officials are trying to identify people which might have come in close contact with the corona positive person.

In its newly released statement, the Association said, “A number of jockeys are in the same situation and track officials are still trying to identify certain people from the tapes which will add to that total.”

Through video surveillance recordings, it has been determined that at least twelve racing officials and employees had exposure to the corona positive person, and they all will be required to undergo self-quarantine for a period of 14 days.

While live racing at the track has been cancelled for at least a couple of weeks, the Penn National Gaming-owned facility’s simulcasting center as well as Hollywood Gaming racino remain open. The facility is located close to the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line, roughly halfway between Cleveland and Pittsburgh. According to the Ohio Lottery, which is responsible for managing the state’s racinos, the facility offers 1,123 video-lottery terminals.

Mahoning Valley Race Course is the latest racing track to cancel live racing events because of Covid-19 infection. In September, New Jersey’s Meadowlands Racetrack was forced to close for two weeks after some of its workers contracted the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, Governor Mike DeWine has warned that should the Covid-19 cases keep on increasing, the state could resort to closing non-essential businesses like restaurants, bars and gyms again. He also warned that any business that would fail repeatedly to force its customers and team members to don masks could be closed and forced to suspend all operations.

As of Wednesday this week, 2,880 patients with the Covid-19 remained hospitalized across the state, with 716 of them in ICUs. 10 patients lost their lives on Wednesday, bringing the total to 5,623.