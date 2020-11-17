Payment Options for Indian Bettors on Online Casinos Operating in India

Indian online casino and sports betting segment has been growing at a fast pace and this growth has been led by entry of many multi-national casino operators in the Indian market. Indian bettors have a lot of options to choose from and majority of these operators offer fund deposit and withdrawal in Indian currency.

While the Indian law is ambiguous about casino operations in India, the companies operating outside the Indian territory, can offer online casino games to Indian players. Running an online casino by a company headquartered in India hasn’t been allowed yet although many gaming industry experts and Indian politicians have spoken in favor of brining legislation in favor of casino operations in India. Allowing casino operations in India could help bring high amount of taxes for local government and the growth projection for Indian online betting industry is impressive.

PayTM is one of the most popular mobile payment platforms in India. The company setup by Vijay Shekhar Sharma has been backed by international investors including SoftBank (Japan), Ant Financial (China), Berkshire Hathaway (United States), AGH Holdings and SAIF Partners. PayTM currently boasts of serving 58 million active accounts in India. Many casinos allow Indian users to deposit with PayTM and other popular mobile payment platforms.

Google Pay, MobiKwik and PhonePe are other mobile payment options for Indian bettors for many casinos operating in India. PhonePe is operated by Flipkart, one of the biggest online retailers in India. As Flipkart has a strong position in the Indian market, it has been able to promote its mobile payment platform to millions of Indian users.

Indian casino platforms offer a wide variety of casino games for Indian bettors. Betting on sports events is also easy with these platforms and apps. The apps offer an intuitive interface and fast data transfers on live sports events. With high speed internet access available across India, betting on sports events has become easy for Indian players.

Players can also choose from different live dealer games offers on these apps. The support is available for Indian users in English and Hindi. Queries regarding deposits and withdrawals are answered promptly.

Users can also make payment via internet banking, credit cards and debit cards. The withdrawal is usually processed within 24 hours and the funds can be credited in account or online wallet.

In the recent years, fin-tech segment has witnessed a revolution in India. The banks process many transfers instantly and the mobile payment apps offer innovative solutions for payment payments to individuals and businesses. Online casino operators have made seamless connectivity with many payment systems for ease of use.