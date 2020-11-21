GiG extends sports-betting partnership with North Macedonia casino operator KAK DOO Skopje

Oslo Stock Exchange-listed iGaming giant Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) Incorporated has announced the signing of a revised deal with land-based North Macedonia casino operator KAK DOO Skopje. Announced just three days after upping partnership with iGaming platform innovator Blueribbon Software Malta Ltd., GiG’s revised deal with KAK DOO Skopje will help with its planned Q1 2021 online launch in the North Macedonia.

Under the terms of the deal, the Maltese B2B supplier will supply the North Macedonian casino operator with an end-to-end sports-betting service that will feature markets from more than 300 competitions, including Premier League, Serie A, EuroLeague basketball.

In an official press release, the Maltese iGaming giant said it initially agreed on making an alliance with KAK DOO Skopje in September in a deal that provided the casino operator with access to its online gaming platform in addition to front-end solutions and managed services. The agreement will also provide a boost to the company’s digital casino transformation by enabling it to exploit a range of online, retail and omni-channel innovative technologies for using in North Macedonia’s burgeoning sports-betting market.

Richard Brown, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for GiG, praised the newly signed partnership deal, saying it would be beneficial for both entities. According to Mr. Brown, the modified agreement would allow the casino operator to utilize his company’s technology at more than two dozen additional retail sports-betting destinations. He concluded by saying that all of those venues would be able to exploit end-to-end live data as well as to risk and trading management services that would be supplied by Genius Sports Group’s BetGenius advance.

Speaking on the topic, Mr. Brown said, “By adding our online and over-the-counter sportsbook technology to the online casino we already power, KAK DOO Skopje’s users will have a seamless end-to-end experience.”

He further said that his company had exciting growth plans that are highly harmonizing to its current premier retail casino presence, and stressed that the partners were eagerly looking forward to work together to deliver a great gaming product to the burgeoning local market.

KAK DOO Skopje operates a number of land-based casino properties, including the Le Grand Casino, Resort Mavrovo and Hotel Epinal.

Publicly-traded GIG is an iGaming software service provider and media partner for a number of online gambling operators. Apart from Malta, it has subsidiaries in Spain, Denmark and Gibraltar. Some of the Maltese subsidiaries hold remote operator licenses in Sweden and the United Kingdom as well.