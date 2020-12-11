Aptera Motors unveils super-efficient futuristic electric car with up to 1,000 miles of range

Aptera Motors has introduced the world to a super-efficient and lightweight electric car that offers an impressive range of 1,000 miles on a single charge. American startup Aptera Motors has been established to manufacture high-efficiency electric vehicles (EVs) and the company is working on innovative ideas in EV segment.

Co-founded by Steve Fambro, Michael Johnson and Chris Anthony, Aptera’s newly unveiled super-efficient EV has three wheels, and it runs on solar-power. The top model of the car comes equipped with a 100 kWh battery and an array of solar panels on its roof to generate electricity from sunlight.

The two-person EV also comes with optional solar panels on the rear that adds another 25 miles of range. According to the startup, the car should not ever run out of charge as long as one is only using it for short trips because solar technology can charge it at a rate of five miles per hour. So, it keeps getting charged even when it is on the road.

Solar power provides only additional energy as it can be charged using fast charging technology. The top model claims to have a charge rate of 500 miles of range per hour. Battery sizes in the three-wheel sleek EV range from 25 kWh to 100 kWh, according to model. Thus, one can enjoy a ride in it on a sunny day without the need to charge it; and with fast charging technology on gloomy days.

The list of some pretty reasonable specs of the futuristic car includes a lower drag coefficient of 0.13, which is less than the Tesla Model 3 EV’s drag coefficient of 0.23; acceleration of 0-60 miles per hour (mph) in just 3.5 seconds; level 2 autonomous capabilities like face tracking, lane control as well as emergency braking.

At present, the brand new Aptera EV is available in two different models, viz. the Paradigm and Paradigm+. Prices range from $25,900 to $46,000. The company has started taking orders with a refundable $100 deposit. Deliveries are expected to initiate sometime near the middle of 2021.

It is worth-mentioning here that it is not the first attempt by Aptera to sell a three-wheeled EV. Back in 2011, the company went bust after their first attempt collapsed. But the company has returned with a new look, and this time it is aiming to offer something better -- an EV that does not even need charging in certain conditions.