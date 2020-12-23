Rio Casino reopens as pandemic-caused lull continues to engulf Las Vegas Strip

After remaining dormant for nearly nine months due to COVID-19 pandemic, The Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas has reopened its doors to gaming and entertainment enthusiasts. The Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino was shuttered in March this year to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, which allegedly originated in China and gradually spread across the world, infecting and killing thousands of people. While many other casinos on the Strip started resuming operations by early June, the Rio remained closed till early this week.

The Rio, Caesars Entertainment’s final property to resume operations in the Las Vegas Valley, handed out 20,000 frozen turkeys and cookies to employees as part of its Christmas celebration. Since the past Wednesday, the Rio has been accepting hotel room reservations for all days of the week through 3rd of January, 2021. After that, the facility will accept room reservations from Thursdays through Mondays only.

It may be noted here that the Rio decided to reopen as many other operators are closing their hotel rooms in the middle of the week due to low demand. Perhaps, the Rio management decided to reopen the facility ahead of the Christmas holidays to take advantage of increased footfall. The Christmas holiday season normally attracts millions of national as well as international tourists to the Las Vegas. However, this holiday season remains lukewarm for Las Vegas fewer people are visiting the casino hub as various COVID-19 restrictions, including statewide occupancy limit of 25 per cent on gaming floors, restaurants and bars, remain in place. The new restrictions, issued by Nevada Gov. Sisolak in November, are scheduled to remain in force till the mid of January 2021.

The gaming floor of the Rio will remain open throughout the week, albeit at curtailed capacity. The facility is offering free parking. For the time being, no valet service is available at the facility. Among the new amenities, the Rio is offering William Hill sportsbook with self-service wagering kiosks.

The Las Vegas Strip, which is outside the limits of Las Vegas City, has twenty major hotel-casinos, including the Sahara at the northern end and the Mandalay Bay at the southern end close to the airport. According to the official website of the American Gaming Association (AGA), all hotel-casinos on the Strip are back in operation.