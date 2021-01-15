GM takes wraps off BrightDrop EV600 all-electric delivery van

Spreading its footprint further into the field of logistics, General Motors (GM) has introduced the world to a new electric delivery van called the BrightDrop EV600 during the recently held Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021.

Talking the wraps off the BrightDrop EV600, GM noted that it will be one of the first electric products to come out of its new logistics & delivery business that the company is launching to offer one-stop shop for commercial fully-electric vehicles and business-facing services.

The fully-electric BrightDrop EV600 delivery van is being billed as the second product in the lineup, with the very first being the EP1. According to the manufacturer’s claims, the EV600 delivery van will offer more than 600 cubic feet of cargo space and up to 250 miles of range on a full charge. Its cargo capacity is evident from its name.

With the aforementioned cargo space and range, the BrightDrop EV600 will apparently pose a tough challenge to Ford Motor Co.’s E-Transit, which offers 126 miles of range on a full charge. The similarity between the two commercial transit vans is that both of them will offer supporting services tied into new electrical architecture, called Vehicle Intelligence Platform (VIP).

GM explained that its new electric commercial delivery solution will come equipped with built-in connectivity to provide businesses with detailed data & insights to help them improve overall operations, including route efficiency and utilization of assets.

Revealing the qualities of the new business, GM said, “BrightDrop offers an integrated, cloud-based software platform, which provides customers visibility and access to their BrightDrop products through both web and mobile interfaces. Drivers and couriers can utilize the mobile application for a variety of tasks.”

BrightDrop will offer a number of location services, in addition status of battery pack and remote unlocking. More information will be revealed as the innovative platform will take a concrete shape.

While GM is working on delivery vans like the EV600, the company’s vice president of global innovation Pamela Fletcher has stressed that the auto giant has no intention to directly get involved into the delivery businesses.

Tennessee-based delivery services company FedEx is set to be the first entity to take delivery of GM’s EV600 vans, sometime in late 2021. The electric vans will be more widely available to order from the first quarter of 2022.