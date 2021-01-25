Segway launches self-balancing Ninebot S Max e-scooter with steering wheel

Segway, New Hampshire-headquartered manufacturer of two-wheeled personal electric transportation solutions, has started accepting orders for a new version of its already-popular self-balancing electric scooter, called the Ninebot S Max.

The Ninebot S Max, which uses the hoverboard-style parallel wheel design, has been opened by Segway-Ninebot to be ordered in the North American markets. The use of hoverboard-style parallel wheel design is perhaps the most striking feature of the new version, and this feature was not available in conventional e-scooters of the Bird & Lime variety.

The Ninebot e-scooter’s previous version featured a center pillar reaching just short of the rider’s knees. Riders of the previous version would control steering by pressing against the pillar with their legs. The new version, the Ninebot S Max, can also be operated in the same way, but it also comes equipped with an extendable pillar sporting a steering wheel that does not actually turn. It just lean left and right like a control column.

The main reason behind including the steering wheel to the version of the e-scooter is apparently to improve comfort as well as stability as it allows the rider to hold on with their hands. However, the rider can use the e-scooter hands-free as the steering wheel attachment can easily be removed. Such, riders can instead use their knees to control the steering like in former models.

The innovative transportation solution also includes a built-in display that allows riders to monitor the e-scooter’s speed in real time.

In terms of functionality, the Ninebot S Max appears quite akin to the classic Segway self-balancing transporter, which was discontinued by the company last year. But, priced at $849, it is considerably less expensive than the previous Segway i2 that would cost more than $4,000. The new version is not only cheaper than the previous Segway i2. It is also more powerful and lighter in weight. It comes equipped with a pair of 2,400W motors and weighs 22.7 kg or 50.2 lbs. Despite its high power, it is not used to achieve a high top speed as it only maxes out at 20 km/h (roughly 12.4 mph). However, it was essential for the device to have such powerful motors as it needs high power to maintain balance and climb slant surfaces. The innovative personal electric mobility solution is powered by a 432Wh battery that offers a range of 38 km (roughly 23.6 miles).