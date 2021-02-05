Hard Rock International gets green signal to start construction for Rockford casino

The Illinois Gaming Commission (IGC) has finally granted permission to Hard Rock International (HRI) for construction of its Hard Rock Casino in Rockford as the property has been found fit for a gaming license. However, a license has yet to be fully approved for a permanent facility.

The IGC’s voting in favor of the HRI’s proposal for building and operating a gaming facility in Rockford is being seen as a strong step in the right direction for the casino operator as it has cleared the way for investors to arrange funds, start construction on the site and place order for gaming equipment such as slot machines and more.

The Rockford City Council has already voted in favor of the Hard Rock Casino, which will be located at the intersection of State Street and I-90. The facility will feature 64,000 feet of gaming space, an assortment of dining options, and a Hard Rock Live entertainment venue. Once it becomes operational, the facility will generate more than 1,000 part-time and full-time jobs. The local economy is expected to get a boost from the project as it will make a minimum annual payment of $7 million to the city in gaming revenue.

The casino’s permanent location is in Giovanni. The management is excited about the future home of the temporary Hard Rock Casino. More precisely, the permanent site is at East State Street, at the former Clock Tower Resort. Estimated to be built at a cost of $310 million, the permanent Hard Rock Casino is expected to generate as many as 1,200 employment positions, in addition to nearly 1,000 construction jobs.

HRI’s chief operating officer (COO) Jon Lucas tanked the state as well as gaming officials for their support that allowed the process to move closer to fruition. He stated further that he and his team were very excited about what lies ahead.

The proposal for construction of Hard Rock Casino in Rockford was approved by the Rockford City Council in October 2019, following a presentation by HRI. Apart from HRI, proposals were submitted by Rock River West Casino and Forest City Casino groups.

Plans were new casinos gained momentum after Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a gambling expansion bill, paving way for operators to construct and operate casinos in six areas of the state, including Rockford.