Former Las Vegas 311 Boyz gang member & his girlfriend nabbed in Idaho

A Las Vegas fugitive and his girlfriend who allegedly swindled a lender out of hundreds of thousands of dollars and used some of that amount on a gambling spree have finally been arrested, authorities confirmed. Steven Gazlay and his girlfriend Dana Nee, both 36, were taken into custody earlier this week in Madison County, Idaho. Gazlay is a former member of a local notorious gang called 311 Boyz. Nee (also known as Dana Bevers) and Gazlay were supposed to appear in the court through a videoconference on 10th of February, but they ran away. Both were out on bail in Las Vegas when they left Nevada.

The pair allegedly swindled an Arizona lender out of $707,375 in a mortgage scam through identity theft and using false documents.

Gazlay, a former gang member, has a long history of crimes. He has already been convicted of eight felonies, which includes domestic violence and beating a teenager boy with a crowbar. He used some of the amount that he and his girlfriend swindled from the lender on a gambling spree. He has been banned from Las Vegas area-based Station Casinos because of large losses that he suffered in gambling and his fraudulent attempts to get credit.

In the 2014, he was indicted in a domestic violence case, in which he was accused of using a pistol and threatening to kill his wife. Then, he shot himself in the leg. Gazlay told the judge that his former girlfriend was jealous because she thought that he was cheating on her. So, she shot him in the leg. However, Gazlay’s son, who was 11 years old at the time, revealed that his father shot himself.

Prior to that case, he was arrested after being accused of fabricating an automobile scam and using that money to gamble at the Cosmopolitan casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

In the latest mortgage scam, Gazlay and his girlfriend have been indicted on a number of charges, including charges of theft, forgery, mortgage lending fraud etc. Gazlay’s mother, Jeannette Gazlay Arnone, has also been charged in the mortgage case.

Gazlay and his girlfriend’s case is the second of its kind case in recent weeks in Nevada. Previously, a Las Vegas resident was accused of obtaining nearly $2 million in COVID-19 pandemic relief funds and spending a part of that large amount on luxury items and gambling.